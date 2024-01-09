LUBBOCK, Texas—On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent and each other. This performance will be January 12 through 14 at the Buddy Holly Hall. You can expect some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Purchase tickets and find out more at buddyhollyhall.com.