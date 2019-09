LUBBOCK, Texas — Pecan Ridge, Elegant Decor Designs and Grayson Everett Designs are hosting the Fall Trunk Show on Saturday, September 13th.

The event will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn.

There will be items for sale from Stella & Dot, LipSense, Juice Plus, CM Designs and much more.

The event is free to attend.