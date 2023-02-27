LUBBOCK, Texas—What a great way to support local and give back to a local family. It’s a Dine and Donate Fundraiser at One Guy From Italy on Wednesday, March 1. This fundraiser goes to support medical needs for baby Saegan Harrison Lee. He was born on February 11 weighing only 1lb. 14.7oz. Head over to either location, 4320 50th Street or 1101 University Avenue all day, mention you are there to support baby Saegan and 15% of your total receipt will be donated. Find out more by reaching out on Facebook or Instagram to Cheyenne Lee or One Guy From Italy Restaurant.