Open Door hosts Run to End Homelessness 5k/10k all month in April

LUBBOCK, Texas – Open Door is hosting its first-ever virtual 5K/10K event to end homelessness in Lubbock. You can walk, skate, bike, or run anywhere and anytime during the month of April! Once you register, we’ll send you an Open Door T-Shirt & event sticker. All proceeds will go back into the Open Door community to help create a place where everyone can live, thrive, and belong.
REGISTER HERE: tinyurl.com/OpenDoorRun
Since we can’t be together for this event just yet, send them your action shots and you’ll be featured on their social media and the Open Door website. They can’t wait to see you move to end homelessness!