Order a Sub at Jersey Mike’s, help local Children’s Hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas - Volunteers are a valuable asset to the Lubbock Animal Shelter and to all the furry friends that call this their "temporary home". At volunteer orientation, you can learn about the unique ways you can help LAS. With our training and your skills, animals will be enriched and loved on by new and old volunteers alike!Opportunities include:- Walking and socializing dogs- Socializing cats- Helping match pets with adopters- Photographing animals- Taking videos of animals- Collecting personality info for animal bios- Fostering- Volunteering at events- Administration workYou must be 14 years old to volunteer by yourself at Lubbock Animal Services. If under 14 years old, a parent/guardian must be present at all times. Can't make it today? Volunteer orientations are every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month @ 5:30 PM.