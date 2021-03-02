Order a Sub at Jersey Mike’s, help local Children’s Hospital

|LUBBOCK, Texas – The Children’s Miracle Network, UMC Health System is joining forces with the Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurant located at 6319 82nd Street in Lubbock for the 11th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to fund local charities. During the month of March, customers can make a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network, UMC Health System at this Jersey Mike’s location. The campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 31, when the local Jersey Mike’s restaurant will give 100 percent of the day’s sales.
Throughout March, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite. On Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s will offer free delivery through the Jersey Mike’s app. Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $32 million for local charities.