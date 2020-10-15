Oscar Mayer weinermobile delivers food with Lubbock Meals on Wheels

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Oscar Mayer weinermobile is here in Lubbock this week meeting the community and showing off their ride. Today they helped delivery routes with Lubbock Meals on Wheels. MOW says they need more volunteers as this week they added two new routes.

If you want to see the sweet ride here are the rest of the places and times it will be:

Adventure Park : October 15th from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Lubbock Peddler Show: October 16th from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Pumpkin Patch at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church: October 16th from 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM

Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market: October 17h from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Nightmare on 19th Street: October 17h from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Science Spectrum: October 18h from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Location: 2579 S Loop 289 #250, Lubbock, TX 79423