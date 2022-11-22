LUBBOCK, Texas—Eddika Garcia says she loves putting a smile on students’ faces. And she does just this by going above and beyond as a Communities in School Coordinator. CIS is a nonprofit organization that contracts and partners with schools to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. For more information, reach out to CIS at cissouthplains.org.
Our Casey Carpet One sponsored teacher of the week is Eddika Garcia with CIS
by: Brandi Driggers
