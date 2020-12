Lubbock, Texas - The Buddy Holly Center’s annual Caroling in the Courtyard event has not been canceled, but it does have a different look this year. With current health precautions, many people will be unable to see family members this holiday season. The Buddy Holly Center would like to help the community send a holiday message or greeting to those who can’t be near.

From the safety of home, the Buddy Holly Center invites participants to record and submit a video message of holiday dedication or celebration. Submissions will be compiled into a video and posted on the Buddy Holly Center website, available for community members just in time for the holidays.