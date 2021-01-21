P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock still serving those in need

Trends and Friends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas – P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock is a nonprofit organization that was created to lower the rates of euthanasia, lower overpopulation of local shelters, and to serve the community through their low cost wellness and preventative services. Services that are available to the community include spays and neuters, veterinary exams, vaccinations, micro-chipping, heart-worm tests and prevention, deworming, flea and tick prevention, feline leukemia testing, and nail trims. Appointments are available for wellness visits, however, they are not required. Walk-in visits for wellness and preventative care are open from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and third Saturday of the month. Weeks that contain holidays will have specified days and hours that certain services are available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar