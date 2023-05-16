LUBBOCK, Texas— Family Guidance and Outreach partnered with Hawaii Fluid Art for Paint For a Cause on May 25 and 26. Find out more and register at hawaiifluidart.com. Family Guidance and Outreach teach families prevention efforts, like parenting classes, school-based program and community education. Family Guidance and Outreach teach classes that are evidence based, clinically backed and free to the public. Find out more at lubbockfamily.org or on their Facebook page: family guidance and outreach.