by: Brandi Driggers
LUBBOCK, Texas— PaintTME, located at 1411 19th Street offers an arts and crafts store, painting lessons and a performance and event venue. You can join a scheduled class or pop in for more than just painting. Find out more on Facebook at PaintTME.