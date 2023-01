LUBBOCK, Texas— The Pancake House knows just how important the community is as a Lubbock local business. They have partnered with Lubbock Dining For Charities as a way to give back and support our Lubbock community. This month, DFC is supporting Open Door, which helps those in poverty or fighting homelessness. Find out more on Facebook at “Pancake House” or opendoorlbk.org.