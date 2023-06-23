LUBBOCK, Texas—The Pancake House has been serving the Lubbock area signature pancakes & other classics in a casual setting for more than 50 years. They have been located at 510 Avenue Q since 1972. They have enjoyed serving the familiar faces and new faces year after year. The Pancake House knows just how important the community is as a Lubbock local business. They have partnered with Lubbock Dining For Charities as a way to give back and support our Lubbock community. This month, DFC is supporting Lubbock Impact. Find out more at diningforcharitieslbk.com.