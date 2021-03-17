Paranormal Cirque now performing in Lubbock through the 21st

LUBBOCK, Texas – Are you ready Lubbock? Do you love thrilling, wicked, sexy, or even dangerous things? Paranormal Cirque will expose you to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare. Cirque Italia is now presenting a brand-new show for a MATURE audience!

Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the C.D.C. and local municipalities. The safety of our guests and employees are of the utmost importance to us. Every member of the Cirque Italia family is committed to the health and wellness of our fans. As such, we have made certain adjustments and accommodations in order to comply with the safety guidelines set forth by local and state officials. These adjustments and accommodations include some of the following:

Paranormal Cirque is offering a special promotion: $5.00 off any full priced ticket purchased in levels 1, 2, or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. That code is 50FF

You can purchase tickets through our website (paranormalcirque.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572. We also respond to text messages.

Where: 6002 Slide Road, Lubbock, TX 79414

· March 11– Thursday: 7:30pm

· March 12– Friday: 7:30pm

· March 13– Saturday: 6:30pm & 9:30pm

· March 14– Sunday: 5:30pm & 8:30pm

· March 15– Monday: 7:30pm

· March 17– Wednesday: 7:30pm

· March 18– Thursday: 7:30pm

· March 19– Friday: 7:30pm

· March 20– Saturday: 6:30pm & 9:30pm

· March 21– Sunday: 5:30pm & 8:30pm