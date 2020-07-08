Breaking News
Guns seized from Lubbock home after Odessa mass shooting, new court records reveal more details
Teacher Of The Week

Parenting Cottage gives tip for parents with kids at home

Trends and Friends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas – Are you working from home with your kids there? Has it been hard to get into a routine? Parenting Cottage is here to share with us some tips on how to get through this tough time and things they are seeing that you might be doing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar