Part 1: How to save money this Christmas holiday by making a chicken

LUBBOCK, Texas – Everywhere you turn during the holiday season you hear about the need to downsize holiday gatherings due to COVID. With Christmas coming up in less than two weeks, your viewers might be wondering how to do that. The Willows Event Center in Lubbock has advice from our in-house chef to help people know how to downsize their holiday meals to ensure safe celebrating.
General tips:
- Prepare a chicken instead of a large turkey. These are smaller in size and will be enough to accommodate an immediate-family sized gathering.
- Mix it up by moving away from a traditional holiday meal and trying a new meal theme. What about Italian or Mexican?
- Instead of spending a lot of time at the stove preparing numerous sides, limit your sides to those you can’t live without.
- If you decide you can’t live without all of your sides, then reimagine them! Prepare them as individual servings instead of casserole style, for example.