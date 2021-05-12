Peace Officers Deliver Lubbock Meals on Wheels for Peace Officers’ Memorial Day

LUBBOCK, Texas – In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. This year, on Wednesday, May 12th, the Department of Public Safety, Lubbock Police Department, and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office will deliver all of Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ hot lunches to over 800 recipients on 70 different routes. We appreciate the support we receive from our local peace officers each year. We are excited to have these officers help provide meals to our homebound, elderly, and disabled clients. This will all kick-off at Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office between 10:30am and 11:15am.

Every day, but especially during Police Week and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, please be sure to show your appreciation to all local Peace Officers. They put their lives on the line and provide support in more ways than most of us realize.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is not government funded nor are we a United Way agency. We are able to feed over 800 homebound people thanks to generous support from the Lubbock and Wolfforth Communities.