Sometimes you just want incredible comfort food and Pete’s Cookin’ Food Truck has what you are looking for. Whether it is a brisket sandwich, a fresh burger, tacos, or a salad, his Food Truck has a good array of yummy snacks.

If you want to find out where Pete Reimer will be next with the Pete’s Cookin’s Food Truck, you can follow him on Facebook. @Pete’s Cookin or on Instagram @Petes_Cookin or give him a call at 806-778-7985.