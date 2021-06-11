PetFest 2021 happening this weekend for a fundraiser for the Lubbock Aquarium

LUBBOCK, Texas – Join Lubbock Aquarium for the annual PetFest 2021. The weekend-long event includes a Pet Pageant, Reptile Show, Pet Chipping, Horse Rides, and so much more! The event features activities for pets, their owners, and kids of all ages!

The main attraction is an alligator and reptile show, offered at various times on every day of the event. You don’t want to miss it! Registration for the Pet Pageant begins at 9:30AM on June 12th, $25 per animal. Check out the event page here for more details.