LUBBOCK, Texas—The Lubbock Aquarium’s annual PetFest-All Things Pets is Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30. All events will take place at Adventure Park located at 5110 29th Drive. 100% of proceeds will benefit the Lubbock Aquarium. This three-day event kicks off with a VIP Shark Show and Dinner on Friday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. Multiple Shark Shows will take place on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the Shark Shows, on Saturday there will be pet, food and usiness vendors throughout the pet friendly festival. Find out more at adventureparklubbock.com, on Facebook, Lubbock Aquarium.