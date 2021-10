LUBBOCK, Texas– Petticoats on the Prairie is back in Levelland this weekend October 16th through the 17th! The event will be hosted at the Mallet Event Center on Friday from 12-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9-5 p.m. with over 85 vendors to shop from! Wether you need vintage furniture, clothing or even delicious food, Petticoats on the Prairie has is all for you!