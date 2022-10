LUBBOCK, Texas—Always a favorite event, Petticoats on the Prairie is happening October 14-15 at The Mallet Event Center in Levelland. You can expect more that 80 vendors with vintage and repurposed furniture, antiques, boutique items, holiday decor, food trucks and so much more. Find out more at petticoatsontheprairie.com or on their Facebook page: Petticoats on the Prairie