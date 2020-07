LUBBOCK, Texas - The COVID-19 pandemic has banned all public events, but it hasn’t stopped LifeGift and transplant recipients, donor family members and donation advocates from raising awareness for organ and tissue donation. The Lubbock 2nd Chance Run sponsored by the UMC Health System is taking place Saturday, August 1st as a virtual run.

Please visit our Lubbock 2nd Chance Run website to register and view how this virtual event will work.