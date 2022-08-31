LUBBOCK, Texas—The Cattle Baron’s Ball benefiting the American Cancer Society was held in July, celebrating 40 years. Picoso’s Mexican Kitchen was part of the cocktail challenge and was the winner with their “Peach-O Villa” cocktail. Find out more for next years Cattle Baron’s Ball by emailing Briana Vela at briana.vela@cancer.org. Visit the Lubbock Picoso’s to try this cocktail at 7611 Milwaukee Ave, 806-319-6740, picososmexicankitchen.com.