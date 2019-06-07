Pie Five Pizza is now open and offering more than 28 delicious toppings

by: Rache Ahdey

LUBBOCK, Texas–Pie Five Pizza is now open! They offer 28 different toppings, six sauce choices and five fabulous crust options. Plus, you can order online at: piefivepizza.com. 

Watch this video to see just a few of the many items Pie Five Pizza offers.

For more information visit: Pie Five, and below you’ll find a recipe for their Athenian pizza.

Pie Five Pizza: Athenian Pizza

  • Ingredients:
    • Packaged pizza dough
    • 1 oz. olive oil
    • Sprinkle of minced garlic     
    • 5 oz. mozzarella cheese   
    • 2 oz. grilled chicken
    • 1 oz. banana peppers    
    • 1 oz. red onions, sliced 
    • 2 oz. Kalamata olives
    • 1 oz. feta cheese    
    • ½ oz. basil 
    • 1 oz. sun-dried tomato puree 
  • Instructions: Spread pizza dough on a pan according to directions. Brush olive oil on pizza dough and sprinkle with minced garlic. Layer on mozzarella cheese, then grilled chicken, banana peppers, red onions and Kalamata olives. Bake according to dough package instructions. When the crust is golden brown, top pizza with feta cheese and torn basil. Drizzle on sun-dried tomato puree.

