LUBBOCK, Texas– Plain Jane’s has been offering delicious treats at our local farmers markets for four years and they finally opened up their first storefront location this week. They are located at 3407 98th St. in Suit 600 and will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. -7 p.m. Other than their cinnamon rolls, brownies and sweet fried pies, Plane Jane’s also has a lunch special offering two meat pies and one sweet pie for $10.99!