LUBBOCK, Texas—The annual Red, White & Moo Milk Fest will be on the Plainview Courthouse lawn Saturday, July 1 with the parade beginning at 10:00 a.m. Activities will include music, bouncy houses, mobile dairy classroom, petting zoo, face painting, food trucks and of course, free ice cream, milk and cheese. You can even milk a cow! Local dairies including Grand View Dairy, Fox Dairy, Legacy Farms, Dairy Fountain and Descanso Dairy will be part of this National Dairy month celebration. Get all the details at plainviewtx.com, on Facebook, Red, White & Moo Milk Fest or by calling 806-296-1100.