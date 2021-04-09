Powell Brothers performing at Blue Light Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Powell Brothers are a national touring act based out of Houston, Texas. Nationally, The Powell Brothers tour 160 dates across 25 states every year, on average. The group performs at major festivals and events across the U.S, including recent appearances at the Dallas Cowboys’ NFL WIldcard Playoff Game at AT&T Stadium, Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Oregon Jamboree, Way Out West Fest, State Fair of Texas – Chevy Main Stage, Las Vegas Bowl and more. The Powell Brothers are back in Lubbock this Friday night at 9 PM for a show at The Blue Light Live with special guest, Lubbock’s own Jim Dixon.