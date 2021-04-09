Powell Brothers performing at Blue Light Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas - April 5th – 9th, Lubbock Meals on Wheels will be celebrating our 50th Anniversary. They delivered their first meals on April 1st, 1971. That day delivering 29 meals. Today they now deliver over 800 meals each day. Throughout the week MOW will have snacks, food trucks, and an opportunity for people to come see how much we have changed.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to preparing and delivering hot, nutritious meals to those who are homebound, elderly, or disabled. With the help of over 1,600 volunteers, over 227,000 meals were delivered in 2020. We are currently delivering 70 routes in the cities of Lubbock and Wolfforth. We receive no government funds and are not a United Way agency