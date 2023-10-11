LUBBOCK, Texas—Community is one of the top core values for Powerhouse Nutrition and they are hosting a Fall Fest on Saturday, October 21. They will have fun games, amazing prizes and giveaways, including an iPad or AirPods for the best costume and a winner’s choice award for the best pumpkin in the pumpkin painting contest. Powerhouse Nutrition says health is wealth, and to them, nutrition and wellness means both mental and physical health. Find out more about this event and PHN at @powerhousenutrition_lbk on Instagram or powerhousenutritionlbk on Facebook.