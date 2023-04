LUBBOCK, Texas— Have you seen the colorful cottages on the corner of 130th Street & FM 179? This is home to Prairie Blossom Marketplace the first and third weekend each month. More than 30 local merchants and food trucks, including farmer’s market produce, baked goods, oils, junktiques, boutique apparel, metal art and so much more fill this marketplace. It’s also free admission and pet friendly. Follow them @prairieblossommarketplace.