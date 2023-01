LUBBOCK, Texas— Premiere Cinemas knows how important the community is and they are always willing to give back. One way they are doing this is by being part of Lubbock Dining For Charities. What a great way to enjoy some fun while giving back to the community. This month, DFC is supporting Open Door, which helps those in poverty or fighting homelessness. Find out more at @LBKPremiereImax, diningforcharitieslub.com, opendoorlbk.org.