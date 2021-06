SEMINOLE, Texas – This Saturday head on out to Seminole City Park for Pride In Your Ride, Semi-nole Truck Show. It kicks off at 8:30 AM for a truck convoy at Hobbs HWY to the park then followed by a truck show, family fun, food trucks, live music and much more. There will be booths from their sponsors, bounce houses, mechanical bull, games and other entertainment to keep everyone busy until the street concert at 7:30 PM. For more information check out their Facebook page here.