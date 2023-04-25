LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s time for the annual “Casas for CASA” raffle fundraiser. It only takes $5.00 to help raise funds during this fundraiser. Raffle winners receive custom built playhouses, doghouses, storage buildings, or a $3,500 MasterCard gift card generously built and donated by local home builders and businesses. Every dollar raised during “Casas for CASA” helps to recruit, train, and support CASA volunteers that are desperately needed to serve children in foster care. This year’s houses will be on display at Market Street at 4205 98th Street (98th & Quaker) from April 21 – May 31. CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the South Plains is celebrating 30 years of supporting children in the foster care system. Find out more and donate at casaofthesouthplains.org.