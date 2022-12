LUBBOCK, Texas— The Rabbit Hole Children’s Boutique can style the little ones for all your festive occasions. They offer play to dressy clothing for boys and girls in sizes starting at preemie. They also offer hair bows, blankets, tutus, DragonFly kids toys and more. They are in KK’s Corner Mall located at 6409 Indiana Ave and you can find them on Facebook at The Rabbit Hole Children’s Boutique.