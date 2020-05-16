Raché Ahdey passes the mic to new show host, Kelsee Pitman

LUBBOCK, Texas–For nearly two years, I have thoroughly enjoyed sharing local stories with the community and hosting Trends & Friends. Thank you to all the viewers for watching the show and allowing me to come into your homes. Special thanks to Joy Harris for sharing the gift of her musical talent. And, to all of those who work hard everyday for this show; I cannot say thanks enough. Now, I welcome and congratulate Kelsee Pitman as your new host. I wish each and everyone in the Hub City nothing but blessings.