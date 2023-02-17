LUBBOCK, Texas—Bryant Blakemore is racing, literally, to raise money for the Texas Tech Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research. He is a living testimony that those with Autism Spectrum Disorder can do anything in life if they want to. The Burkhart Center is focused on providing life, social, and job skills to those on the spectrum to improve their quality of life. Donate and find out more at DEPTS.TTU.EDU/BURKHARTCENTER, FB: BURKHART CENTER FOR AUTISM EDUCATION AND RESEARCH, TORRARACING.COM/CHARITY, IG: @TAQUACHE_MOTORSPORTS, FB: BRYANT BLAKEMORE.