LUBBOCK, Texas—The result of a brainstorm during a pandemic, the students at the College of Media & Communication at Texas Tech University receive a “real world” experience brainstorming an event, creating an event logo, developing a campaign, determining media placement, and crafting promotional items. All funds raised are donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest. To date, the classes have collectively raised almost $15,000. For more information, reach out to Professor Cyndie Buckle at Cyndie.buckle@ttu.edu.