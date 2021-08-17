Raider Red Meats BBQ Cookoff and Ribeye Championship 2021 happening this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas – Come out and enjoy the 2021 Raider Red Meats BBQ Cookoff and Ribeye Championship presented by HEB. Raider Red Meats BBQ and Ribeye Championship is a KCBS Sanctioned Cook-Off held on the Texas Tech Campus. Proceeds to fund scholarships. Enter your team or come watch celebrity chefs face off against each other Friday night at our Raider Rumble. Then come back on Saturday and watch a BBQ demonstration put on by the students at Texas Tech. There is something for everyone. For more information email us at Tate.Corliss@ttu.edu or Kiersten.Atkinson@ttu.edu or check them out here.