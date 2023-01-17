LUBBOCK, Texas— The Rainbow Room is a Community Partners of Lubbock program and is 100% community funded by donations. Prior to the creation of the Rainbow Room, Child Protective Services (CPS) caseworkers relied on their own personal resources or spent hours of precious time searching for items to meet the needs of the children they served. Sensing the need to develop a resource for the rising number of children being placed in the foster care system under emergency situations, the Rainbow Room was established in April of 1998 by the Junior League of Lubbock. Find out more at communitypartnerslubbock.org.