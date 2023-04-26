LUBBOCK, Texas—Whether people are looking for help with rising prices, or a family bonding experience, raising backyard poultry comes with a bunch of benefits. To learn more about this backyard farming technique we spoke with an expert, who also happens to be raising her own chicks! Everybody is talking about rising egg prices. In fact, according to the latest Consumer Price Index, they’re up more than 50 percent from just a year ago. Combine that with more people moving out to the suburbs and you have all the makings for people becoming backyard farmers, raising their own chickens for fresh eggs. Find out more at tractorsupply.com.