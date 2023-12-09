LUBBOCK, Texas—This one night event is not to be missed. The 36th annual Ransom Canyon Christmas Tour of Homes is Thursday, December 14 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. This evening includes a tour of four homes, festive Christmas lights reflecting on Lake Ransom Canyon, Christmas carolers, homemade cookies and hot cider at the Chapel, live music, Santa and Mrs. Claus, door prize drawing and more. This is a fundraiser for the non-profit Ransom Canyon Memorial Chapel. Purchase tickets and find out more at RansomCanyonChapel.com.