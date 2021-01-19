Rasing Cane’s launches mobile app for easier and faster ways to order

LUBBOCK, Texas – Raising Cane’s is giving Customers an easier and faster way to order, receive and enjoy its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – with the launch of its first mobile ordering app.

Customers now have the opportunity to Get Clicken’ For Chicken™ with the new mobile app. Already known for its fast and convenient service, Raising Cane’s mobile online ordering allows Customers to order ahead, skip the line and get their food even faster through takeout or curbside pickup.

“We are always looking for ways to give ‘Caniacs’ the best experience possible, and serving our ONE LOVE fast is especially important during this time when our drive-thrus have been so busy,” said Raising Cane’s Co-CEO & COO AJ Kumaran. “Our mobile app gives our Customers an even faster way to get their hot, delicious chicken fingers, and I have no doubt they are going to love it.”

The Raising Cane’s app is now available in participating markets on Google Play and the Apple iTunes store.

Raising Cane’s Restaurants operate with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health. As part of this commitment, due to COVID-19, dining rooms will remain closed until it is safe to re-open for Crew and Customers. Raising Cane’s Restaurants are still serving Customers through curbside pickup, takeout and its drive-thrus. Technomic® recently announced Cane’s was voted by its customers as the top fast casual restaurant for Customer Safety during the pandemic. To learn more about the extra precautions that Raising Cane’s is taking to deliver the safest experience possible for its Crew and Customers, visit raisingcanes.com/covidresponse.