Red Barn Retreat & Quilting Center earns coveted spot in Better Homes and Gardens

Red Barn Retreat & Quilting Center has been dubbed “A Little Bit of Heaven on the Prairie.” Our deep roots in friendship, encouragement, and quilting quickly grew into a retreat center and quilt shop where guests can come to retreat, create and belong. Red Barn offers sweet southern comfort, a good cup of coffee, amazing sunsets, and porches to take it all in.

Beyond retreats, Red Barn Retreat & Quilting Center offers our space for venues of all kinds. Weddings, anniversary parties, Christmas parties, engagement parties, community events, and corporate and church events and retreats. Our Event Barn can accommodate groups up to 175 guests. We offer delicious catering services for all retreats and events hosted at Red Barn.

Red Barn has been open for five years and the owners Paige Hyde and Michelle Fuller decided to apply to be one of the top 10 shops in the Quilt Sampler from Better Homes and Gardens. Many shops apply year after year and never are awarded the magazine spread. Hyde and Fuller made it in their first year! They had to write an essay, have some of their members write letters of recommendation and they had to design a piece for the competition. Their creation was a table runner named, “Be Kind.”

Needless to say the long time friends were very excited to have been chosen and then they worked for six months on keeping it all a secret. You can read their article in the Better Homes and Gardens Special, Quilt Sampler, available on stands now until July 31st.

For more information on Red Barn Retreats and Quilting you can find them online at http://www.redbarnranchtx.com or give them a call Wednesday through Saturday 10am-5pm at 806-863-BARN (2276).

Even better you can jump in the car and go check them out, 18311 CR 1640 in Wolfforth, TX 79382 or follow them om social media on Facebook @redbarnranchtx or Instagram @redbarnranchtx