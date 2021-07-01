Red, White & Moo Milk Fest to be held on Friday, July 2nd before Chamber Fireworks

PLAINVIEW, Texas – The Red, White & Moo Milk Fest will be held on Friday, July 2rd from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Running Water Draw Regional Park (3400 4thStreet). The Plainview Chamber of Commerce fireworks will begin later that evening around dusk. Due to downtown construction, the Red, White & Moo Milk Fest will be relocated to Kidsville and will include everyone’s favorite activities – music, food trucks (including a free hot dog dinner for military, teachers, first responders and nurses) bouncy houses, mobile dairy classroom, petting zoo and of course, free ice cream, milk and cheese. “We are excited to return this year after cancelling last year and we will be at a new location this year,” said Bernadette Mulliken, committee member and local dairy owner. “We will still be offering everyone’s favorite activities and are excited to partner with the Chamber for this year’s event.” Organized by the Red, White & Moo Committee, the Festival has been held for fifteen years and is celebrated across the country in June for National Dairy Month. “We wanted to incorporate more organizations and help celebrate America’s birthday,” said Mulliken. “We as local dairies chose to celebrate closer to the 4th – giving us an opportunity to say thank you to the people of Hale County as well as educate the public about what we do and the products we offer.” Along with local dairies, Dairy Max and Southwest Dairy Farmers support the efforts of Red, White & Moo. For more information, contact the Main Street Office at 293-4000 or 296-1119 or visit our Facebook page –https://www.facebook.com/redwhitemoomilkfest.