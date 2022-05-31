LUBBOCK, Texas—Reese’s Purpose is advocating for a multi-faceted approach that includes: mandating secure battery compartments for all devices that require a button or coin battery, developing and bringing a safer battery to the market and increasing education of parents and medical professionals of the signs and symptoms of button battery ingestion, as it is often misdiagnosed until after significant damage has happened. Visit their website to read Reese’s story, reesespurpose.org