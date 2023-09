LUBBOCK, Texas— Reese’s Warriors presents the Music With Purpose event on October 5 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Abuelo’s patio. Reese’s Purpose is a local nonprofit advocating to protect children and families from the dangers of button batteries and other child safety dangers. Visit their website to read Reese’s story and purchase tickets, reesespurpose.org.