Refuge Services helping veterans overcome mental health issues through the use of horses

LUBBOCK, Texas – The holiday season can be a very tough time for anyone, but especially hard for veterans. Thinking about the times that were missed while on deployment or those that were lost during the holiday season can sometimes be overwhelming. Refuge Services’ Veteran Program is an

equine assisted therapy facility that helps with mental health issues facing veterans from the

newly transitioned to the old-time veteran. Refuge Services offers an extensive out-patient

therapy program that consists of four phases that include therapeutic riding, equine assisted

psychotherapy, starting colts (starting a young horse) and/or EMDR, and pay it forward. Our

forty plus week program consists of the same program outline, but is personalized to each

individual person.

Refuge Services, Inc. is a non-profit organization that is community sponsored and provides

services at no cost to veterans. The Veteran’s Program, Operation Refuge, is an extensive, nontraditional program that incorporates equine-assisted therapy in helping veterans manage

emotional wounds that prevent them from living the life they deserve. Horses are powerful

therapeutic partners and help veterans open up in ways that traditional therapy cannot. The

program helps veterans overcome obstacles and achieve life goals by reducing undesirable

symptoms, restoring ability to trust, building relationship skills, increasing confidence, and

developing problem-solving skills.

Website: www.refugeservices.org