Refuge Services helping veterans overcome mental health issues through the use of horses

LUBBOCK, Texas – The holiday season can be a very tough time for anyone, but especially hard for veterans. Thinking about the times that were missed while on deployment or those that were lost during the holiday season can sometimes be overwhelming. Refuge Services’ Veteran Program is an
equine assisted therapy facility that helps with mental health issues facing veterans from the
newly transitioned to the old-time veteran. Refuge Services offers an extensive out-patient
therapy program that consists of four phases that include therapeutic riding, equine assisted
psychotherapy, starting colts (starting a young horse) and/or EMDR, and pay it forward. Our
forty plus week program consists of the same program outline, but is personalized to each
individual person.
Refuge Services, Inc. is a non-profit organization that is community sponsored and provides
services at no cost to veterans. The Veteran’s Program, Operation Refuge, is an extensive, nontraditional program that incorporates equine-assisted therapy in helping veterans manage
emotional wounds that prevent them from living the life they deserve. Horses are powerful
therapeutic partners and help veterans open up in ways that traditional therapy cannot. The
program helps veterans overcome obstacles and achieve life goals by reducing undesirable
symptoms, restoring ability to trust, building relationship skills, increasing confidence, and
developing problem-solving skills.
Website: www.refugeservices.org