LUBBOCK, Texas—The Adult Education Program at Region 17 offers ESL classes from beginners to advanced. Region 17 offers an opportunity for adults to enroll in meaningful and educational programs without regard to age, race, educational status, or socioeconomic position. You can find out more by reaching out to Region 17. They are located at 1601 24th street or you can give them a call at 806-281-5750. You can also find them on Facebook at Adult Education Center Lubbock.