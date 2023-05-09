LUBBOCK, Texas—Maddie Ward, wedding planner at Sonnet Weddings is holding the fourth free wedding planning class on Saturday, May 20 at Hodges Community Center. She will help you draw the layout for your venue and create a timeline that is personalized to your needs. Maddie, a professional wedding planner knows that it’s not in everyone’s budget to hire a wedding planner; so she is offering this work shop at no cost. Sign up for classes through the link at @sonnetweddings on Instagram or call Hodges Community Center at 806-767-3706.