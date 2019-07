LUBBOCK, Texas–The South Plains Mall and Vitalant are partnering to host Back the Badges. It’s a blood drive, a fun run and a first responders appreciation event. Take a moment to go out the South Plains Mall and thank our local first responders.

Check out this video to get all the details on the event and to hear from our local community leaders.

For more information visit the South Plains Mall, and to register for the event, click here and search: “Back the Badges”.